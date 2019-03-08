Donna Lee Gabor



Donna Lee Gabor, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born September 17, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to her parents John Howard and Goldie Booth.



Donna was a waitress at Brown Derby in Norton for many years and was a life-long member at Prince of Peace Parish in Barberton/Norton. She and her husband, George enjoyed creating beautiful woodworking crafts together. Donna also loved chatting with her longtime neighbors in her driveway and spending time with family.



Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George and her sister, Betty Lavery.



Donna is survived by her children, George (Linda) Gabor, Debbie (Tim) Ryan, and Theresa Peters; grandchildren, David (Jodi) Gabor, Scott (Jessica) Gabor, Brooke (John) Meisterics, Jason Ryan, Kevin Ryan, Stacy McAvinn, Sarah McAvinn, Christopher McAvinn; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Lizzie, Mallory, Tenley, Georgia, Aiden, Madison, Emma, Kiera, Karli and Iris.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton, with Reverend Father Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Prince of Peace church or . Condolences and memories may be shared with Donna's family on her tribute page at the funeral home website.



