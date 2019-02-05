Donna Lee



(Mueller) Price



Donna Lee (Mueller) Price of Grove City died on Jan. 30, 2019, due to complications from multiple sclerosis, a debilitating nervous system disorder.



She was born on Jan. 23, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Donald E. and Betty R. Mueller. She is survived by her brother, David (JoAnn) Mueller of Denver, Colo.; her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Price and Ryan Alessi of Harrisonburg, Va., her dear friend, Rose Burns of Mansfield; and her indispensable aide,



Claudette Jones of Columbus.



Donna taught social studies for more than 25 years at Pleasant View Middle School in Grove City. She was a 1970 graduate of Miami University and a 1966 graduate of Copley High School in Akron. In the 1970s, she taught at West Carrollton High School in the Dayton area, and in the 1980s she worked for Merrill Publishing Company in Columbus.



Her family and friends are holding a memorial service at 11 a.m. on June 21, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City. (Her ashes will be interred at Galloway Cemetery. following the service). In lieu of flowers, please support Donna's devotion to public education by donating to a scholarship fund for PVMS graduates. Checks should be made out to Pleasant View PTSA and mailed to Pleasant View PTSA, 7255 Kropp Rd., Grove City, OH 43123. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Donna. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary