Donna Lyn Custer
Donna Lyn Custer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 58 on July 20, 2020. Donna was born in Akron, OH on September 2, 1961, one of four children of Marie and Andrew Neidert III. She devoted her life to caring for her family, and she also enjoyed painting, and writing poetry. Her kindness, warmth, compassion, and artistic spirit will be missed by so many. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by brother, Ron Neidert. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Gordon Custer; children, Cory (Emily) Custer, Justin (Tara) Custer, and Valerie (Ian) Banks; grandchildren, Stella, Everett, Dawson and Lyla; brother, Randy Neidert; sister, Marjorie (Chris) Farr; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Due to current circumstances, no services will be held. To view the tribute video or leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com or Facebook - Donna Custer http://www.Facebook.com/Donna.Custer.16 Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Donna's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, In Memory of Donna Lyn Custer.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
