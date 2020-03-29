Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Barone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Barone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Barone Obituary
Donna M. Barone, 65, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. Donna was a devoted wife, mother and friend to all she came in contact with. She is survived by husband, Tony; son, Daniel (Kelly) Howard; daughters, Heather (Mike) Waterhouse, Marie Barone; six grandchildren; sister Cathy (Robert) Timms. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbors at Stow for their wonderful, devotional, loving care of Donna over the last several years. Cremation has taken place, no services are scheduled.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now