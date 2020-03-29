|
|
Donna M. Barone, 65, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. Donna was a devoted wife, mother and friend to all she came in contact with. She is survived by husband, Tony; son, Daniel (Kelly) Howard; daughters, Heather (Mike) Waterhouse, Marie Barone; six grandchildren; sister Cathy (Robert) Timms. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbors at Stow for their wonderful, devotional, loving care of Donna over the last several years. Cremation has taken place, no services are scheduled.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020