Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
View Map
Donna M. Blocher

Donna M. Blocher Obituary
Donna M. Blocher Donna M. Blocher, 62, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1957 in Tallmadge. Donna was a beloved employee of Summit Academy for sixteen years. She had a very generous and loving heart. Donna was dedicated to her family, loved her dogs, shopping with her girls and boating and fishing with Curt. She is survived by her husband, Curt Blocher; children, Kelly (Nathaniel) Addessi, Heather (Travis) Singer, Allison Blocher and Alexander Blocher; four grandchildren; her father, Joseph Buffa; and brother, Ronald (Sancia) Buffa. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna (Achillie) Buffa The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Kerry Green officiating. Burial will be in East Union Lawn Cemetery. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice or Summit Academy PTST to support the 2020 prom, 2400 Cleveland Ave, Canton, OH 44709. Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory 330-833-3222
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
