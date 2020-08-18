) Donna M. (Cogan) Goehler of Tucson, Arizona, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11 at Carlton Village Senior Care Community in Tucson under the care of TMC Hospice. Donna was born on October 6, 1932 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dwight F. and Barbara M. (Hazelbaker) Cogan. She married the love of her life Richard (Dick) T. Goehler on May 8, 1954 in Canal Fulton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on October 1, 1998 after 44 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her son, Richard M. on March 15, 2011. In addition to her career as a loving, dedicated, and tireless homemaker, Donna was employed for over 20 years in secretarial/administrative assistant positions, including St. Sebastian Catholic School in Akron, Ohio, Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan, Ohio, and the Bryan GTE Telephone Operations office from which she retired after 17 years of service. Her most cherished title and role was being a "Grandma" and "Great Grandma" in which she loved to make family dinners, and especially the Christmas and Easter holidays, very special and memorable. Soon after relocating to Bryan from Akron with her husband and family in November 1966, Donna became very active in the Bryan community as a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church, charter member and officer of the Bryan Lioness Club, and member of the Women of the Moose Lodge. In April, 1998, Donna and her husband, Dick relocated to Naples, Florida, after experiencing and enjoying its sunny, warm weather following both of their retirements. Donna especially loved collecting shells on her long walks on the beach and the breathtaking ocean sunsets. Following her husband's death, she found comfort in her Christian faith, family and many friends, and companionship in her "much spoiled" pets, including Jackie, Chloe, Murphy, and Kitty. Donna is survived by three sons, Doug (Colleen) of Oro Valley, AZ; Dennis of Anna Maria Island, FL, Dan (Amy) of Mackinac Island, MI; a daughter-in-law, Jerri Goehler of Oklahoma City, OK; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and a brother, Tom (Bev) Richardson of Denver, Colorado. Arrangements for Donna M. Goehler are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home. Due to the ongoing challenges and health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan on Saturday, August 22, followed immediately by internment at Fountain Grove Cemetery of Bryan. Preferred memorials are to St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Williams County Humane Society, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.