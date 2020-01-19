Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
1930 Front St.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Petersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Petersen Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Donna M. Petersen, 84, passed away January 16, 2020. She was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident. Preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Eva Oblisk; husband, Howard R.; she is survived by her sons, Mark, Randy (Tammy) and Barry; grandchildren, Randy Lee Jr., Shiloh and Daniela and 5 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now