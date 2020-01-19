|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Donna M. Petersen, 84, passed away January 16, 2020. She was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident. Preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Eva Oblisk; husband, Howard R.; she is survived by her sons, Mark, Randy (Tammy) and Barry; grandchildren, Randy Lee Jr., Shiloh and Daniela and 5 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020