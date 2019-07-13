|
|
Donna M. Sinley
Donna M. Sinley, 64 , went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 8, 2019.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. To read the full obituary, please visit www.newcomerakron.com, or see Sunday's edition of the Akron Beacon Journal.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 13, 2019