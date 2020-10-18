(Collins-Pettaway) Dec. 6, 1938 to Oct. 1, 2020 Donna Mae Eaves was the second child born to (Alabamian) Floyd and (Georgian) Mariah Eaves. She grew up in Akron and attended Akron Public Schools as did her seven siblings, LeRoy, Cynthia, Charles, Josephine (Delores), Clifford (Ronald) and Karen]. She had one sibling, (Ronald-Clifford) that died as a newborn. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized at Greater Bethel Baptist Church at an early age. Donna attended East High School where she was quite popular finishing in 1957. She married Sammie T. Collins-Ely later that year beginning her own family which grew to include three children. Her sons, Sammie Duane (San Diego), Cecil Thomas (Akron) and Gary Donell (Las Vegas). She remarried in early 1970s to Laymon "Pat" Pettaway. He added his daughter, Tina to the family. For additional info: www.facebook.com/donnamaeeaves.collinspettaway.9?fref=comp
