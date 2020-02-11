Home

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Service
Following Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Donna Mae Mumaw


1955 - 2020
Donna Mae Mumaw Obituary
Donna Mae Mumaw, 65, of Wadsworth, went home to her Heavenly Father February 9, 2020. Donna was born in Barberton, OH on January 8th, 1955 to the late Donald and Mamie Arbaugh. She spent 29 years taking care of children at her in home daycare, Kiddie City. She loved all kids but she had a special place in her heart for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great cook and had an amazing creative spirit. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Kenneth "Butch" Mumaw; children, Nick (Carol) Mumaw, Dena (Jeff) Hall, LeeAnn (Chuck) Mumaw, and Missy (Brian) Collins; siblings, Bill (Patty) Arbaugh, Sandy (John) Ferguson, Lisa (Bob) Gray and Doug Arbaugh; grandchildren, Nicholas (Kari) Mumaw, Mariah (Josh) Grimm, Sage (Jayme) Gowdy, Kaleb (Alyssa) Domers, Zachary Mumaw, Brody Hall, Jason Collins and Jade Mumaw; several nieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St., Wadsworth on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. with a short service following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with costs.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
