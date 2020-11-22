Donna Marie Blinn was called home by the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 66. She was the loving wife and best friend for 34 years of Terry Blinn, dear mother of two beautiful daughters, Mandi (Frank) Larson and Katie (Matt) Brown; loving grandmother of grandsons, Jacob and Matthew; granddaughters, Ryan and Renee, and step-granddaughters, Sarabeth and Brittanie. Donna was selfless, always putting the needs of her loved ones before herself. She was a hard worker, very level headed, and a fantastic cook. She enjoyed antiquing and caring for her fur babies. Donna was the daughter of Edward and Rose (Skocic) Szumski and survived by her brothers, Edward (Bonnie) Szumski of San Bernardino, CA, Stephen (Barbara) Szumski of Stow, George Szumski of Streetsboro; sisters, Denise Whitten of Lady Lake, FL and Diane (Kip) Latshaw of Streetsboro; brother-in-law, Donald (Pat) Blinn of Palm Coast, FL; sisters-in-law, Carol Judge of Wooster, Sandra Blinn of W. Palm Beach, FL, and Jane Blinn of Barberton; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her brother, John Szumski, and brothers-in-law, Robert Blinn, John Judge, and Doug Whitten. Donna will truly be missed by all who knew her. According to her wishes cremation services have taken place privately. Remember Donna in your prayers now and always.