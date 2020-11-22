1/1
Donna Marie Blinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Marie Blinn was called home by the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 66. She was the loving wife and best friend for 34 years of Terry Blinn, dear mother of two beautiful daughters, Mandi (Frank) Larson and Katie (Matt) Brown; loving grandmother of grandsons, Jacob and Matthew; granddaughters, Ryan and Renee, and step-granddaughters, Sarabeth and Brittanie. Donna was selfless, always putting the needs of her loved ones before herself. She was a hard worker, very level headed, and a fantastic cook. She enjoyed antiquing and caring for her fur babies. Donna was the daughter of Edward and Rose (Skocic) Szumski and survived by her brothers, Edward (Bonnie) Szumski of San Bernardino, CA, Stephen (Barbara) Szumski of Stow, George Szumski of Streetsboro; sisters, Denise Whitten of Lady Lake, FL and Diane (Kip) Latshaw of Streetsboro; brother-in-law, Donald (Pat) Blinn of Palm Coast, FL; sisters-in-law, Carol Judge of Wooster, Sandra Blinn of W. Palm Beach, FL, and Jane Blinn of Barberton; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her brother, John Szumski, and brothers-in-law, Robert Blinn, John Judge, and Doug Whitten. Donna will truly be missed by all who knew her. According to her wishes cremation services have taken place privately. Remember Donna in your prayers now and always.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved