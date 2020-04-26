Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Wadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie Wadle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Marie Wadle Obituary
) Donna Marie Wadle (nee Martinez), age 72, passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to parents Ray and Lois (Seifert) Martinez. Donna is survived by her 3 loving children, Matthew (Brenda) Wadle, Paul (Wendy) Wadle, and Sara (Brett) Harrison; 6 beloved grandchildren, Collin, Colton, Savanna, Penelope, Rory, and Ian; siblings, Raymond, Drew, Duane, and Diane; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Wadle and parents, Ray and Lois (Seifert) Martinez. A public memorial service for Donna will be held at a later date. Please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family and for notification of future services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -