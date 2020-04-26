|
) Donna Marie Wadle (nee Martinez), age 72, passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to parents Ray and Lois (Seifert) Martinez. Donna is survived by her 3 loving children, Matthew (Brenda) Wadle, Paul (Wendy) Wadle, and Sara (Brett) Harrison; 6 beloved grandchildren, Collin, Colton, Savanna, Penelope, Rory, and Ian; siblings, Raymond, Drew, Duane, and Diane; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Wadle and parents, Ray and Lois (Seifert) Martinez. A public memorial service for Donna will be held at a later date. Please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family and for notification of future services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020