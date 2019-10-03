Home

Donna Marie Washack


1958 - 2019
Donna Marie Washack Obituary
Donna Marie Washack (nee Dearing) Donna Marie Washack (nee Dearing), 60, passed away in hospice care on Friday, September 27, 2019. Born in Akron, on December 5, 1958, Donna lived most of her life in Akron and graduated from North High School in 1976. She was a friend to everyone she met. Always wanting to help anyone in need whenever she could. Donna had a big heart, but sadly, her drug addiction took her away from those she loved and cared about most. Preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Dearing, Jr. and Marilyn Dearing (Fromm), she leaves behind her sons, Matthew J. Black (Kristina) and Michael V. Black (fianceÃ© Jessica Brink); sisters, Deborah Michna (Mark) and Christina Dearing; brothers, John Dearing and Paul Dearing; three beautiful granddaughters (Taylor, Kaelyn and Adalynd) and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to in Donna's memory.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
