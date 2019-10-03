|
Donna Musser Donna Musser, age 85, entered in to eternal rest on September 30, 2019. Donna enjoyed camping, especially summers spent at Clay's Park with family and friends. She also had a wonderful trip to Alaska with her husband Jack and sister Jane. Donna was a Christian lady who belonged to the Norton Homemakers and volunteered at the Hospice Care Center. She was a faithful volunteer in the concession stands throughout her children's high school years. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and David Chapman, and son-in-law, Kevin B. McWhorter, she was the beloved wife of 66 years to Jack; loving mother to Jill (Joseph) Brusko, JoEllen McWhorter, Denise (Scott) Graf, and Douglas (Betty) Musser; devoted grandmother to Meredith (Warren) Capps, Matthew (Catherine) Brusko, Mallory (Perry) Tabak, Brent (Danielle) McWhorter, Karlie Graf, Kelsey Graf, Talyor Graf, Chad McWhorter; great-grandmother of Bodhi Allen Tabak; and dear sister to Jane Carman. Donna's family would like to thank the staff of Cleveland Clinic Hospice for the respect and care they have given mom these last nine months. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5th from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019