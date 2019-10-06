Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Donna Pickett


1927 - 2019
Donna Pickett Obituary
Donna Pickett CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Donna Pickett, 92, passed away on October 2, 2019. Donna was born in Lansing, MI on September 9, 1927 to the late James and Lavina Sullivan. Donna had been a Cuyahoga Falls resident for over 55 years. Donna is survived by her son, Mark (Jeryl) Pickett; grandchildren, Leah (Morgan) Russell and Matthew (Katie) Pickett; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Kylie, Atavia, Avery, Ella, and Noah; great-great-granddaughters, Kaelynn and Iris; and brother, Robert Sullivan. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of both Falls Village & Ohio Living Hospice for all of the compassionate care given to Donna. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one lock north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Donna's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by visiting . (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
