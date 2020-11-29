1/
Donna R. Laughery
1943 - 2020
Donna Rae Laughery, 77, passed away on November 24, 2020. She was born January 7, 1943 in Coventry to the late James Edward and Frankie Laughery. Donna was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Raymond Laughery; and sisters, Nancy and Sharon Laughery, her twin. She is survived by her sister, Vivian Jeromin; nieces and nephews. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Laughery family condolence book is available at the funeral home's website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
