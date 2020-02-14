|
Donna Maurer, 62, passed away February 10, 2020 after a six-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born May 8, 1957 in Parma to Janice and the late Robert Ross. A loyal friend to many who all sustained her spirits. Donna was so gracious and would say "I am so lucky" which is how she lived her life, forever thankful. She will be deeply missed by all. Besides her mother, Donna is survived by her husband, Richard; step children, Jeff Maurer and Lisa Ogle Slone (Arland); Sister Debbie Blaze (Tom); step grandchildren, Hayley, Maria, Claire and Grace; niece, Christine Colombo; nephew, Keith Blaze (Jennifer); as well as many wonderful friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate the Life of Donna on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10 to 12 P.M. at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Donna's name to the . To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2020