Donna Rae Gramley, 84, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Greenview Assisted Living. Donna was born November 16, 1935 to Thomas and Mary Burns in Mansfield and had been an area resident most of her life. She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church, Firestone Park Primetimers and Red Hat Society. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Jack Gramley, son David Gramley and granddaughter Alexis Lee Gramley, and is survived by her children Sam Gramley, Jeffrey (Patty) Gramley, Kimberly (Chuck) Roberts; grandchildren Marc (Krystle) Gramley, Ashley (Louie) DiFiori, Kaleigh (Chris) Romano, Jessica (Ryan) Rea, Amanda, Jacquelyn and Tyler Roberts; great grandchildren Anya and Louie DiFiori, Owen, Jack, and Rhys Gramley, Jonathan and Emily Rea and Jace Romano and her lifelong dear friends Ann and Dick Grafton. Funeral service will be celebrated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Meyersville Rd., Akron OH 44312.