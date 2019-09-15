|
|
Donna Ratchford TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Donna Ratchford, 89, died September 12, 2019. She was born in Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, grew up in Pittsburgh, and lived the rest of her life in Cuyahoga Falls with her beloved husband of 54 years, Harold (Rusty) Ratchford, who preceded her in death. She was a long-time member of Cuyahoga Falls Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Alice May Auden; sister, Betsy Romero and son-in-law Mark Shively. She is survived by sons, Gary (Judy) of Akron, Scott of Colorado; daughter, Robin Shively of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Craig and Mark Ratchford, Jeannette (Dan) Middleton, Alan (Alyssa) Shively, Kaeley Ratchford; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or . (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019