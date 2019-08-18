|
Donna Rose Phelps Donna Rose Phelps, 80, of Akron, passed away on August 14, 2019. Family and friends may call on Saturday, August 24 from 2pm to 4pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where a memorial service will follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church, 8260 Cypress Lake Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33919. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019