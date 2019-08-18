Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Rose Phelps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Rose Phelps Obituary
Donna Rose Phelps Donna Rose Phelps, 80, of Akron, passed away on August 14, 2019. Family and friends may call on Saturday, August 24 from 2pm to 4pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where a memorial service will follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church, 8260 Cypress Lake Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33919. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now