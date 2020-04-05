|
Donna June Sprunger, 87, of Seville, entered the Church Triumphant Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Her children were by her side. Donna was born June 17, 1932 at Friendsville (Westfield Township), to the late Paul and Dorothy (Acker) Handshue. The family moved to Wadsworth where Donna graduated high school in 1950. On April 18, 1953 she married Delbert "Bernie" Sprunger, and they shared their deep love for 55 years. Donna worked at Ohio Farmers Insurance Co., J.M. Smucker Co. and later at Bank One. She was a lifelong member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church where she held various offices, was a member of the choir and a Sunday School teacher for many decades. Donna enjoyed cooking and hosting celebrations for family and friends, and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and unwavering faith in God. Surviving are her children and their spouses, Amy Sprunger and Andrea Johnsen of Las Vegas, and Eric and Lisa Sprunger of Seville; granddaughter, Tiarra; honorary daughter, Erin O'Neill of Seville; her brother, Mervin and Marilyn Handshue of Wadsworth, and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert on Nov. 5, 2008, and sister, Marcene Phillips in March, 2016. Family graveside services will be held at Jerusalem Church Cemetery with Pastor Tina Heise officiating. There will be a celebration of Donna's life at a later date. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Rd., Seville, OH 44273.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020