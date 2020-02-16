|
|
Donna Steele, 86, passed away peacefully on 12-28-19 in Largo, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and son, Robert (Bobby). Donna is survived by her brother, Jim Brogan (wife, Charlie); daughters, Terry Boone and Tammy Kidd; and four grandsons.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Strongsville United Methodist Church, 13500 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the S.U.M.C. for Blue Bus Ministry.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020