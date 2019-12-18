|
(nÃ©e Dilley) Donna V. Lupton (nÃ©e Dilley), 65, passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 after a long and brave battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born to the late Donald and Esther Dilley of Akron, Ohio on October 5th, 1954. A dedicated Buckeye for life, Donna graduated from the Ohio State University, receiving her Bacherlor of Science in Accounting in 1977 and completed her CPA afterwards. Shortly thereafter she met and fell in love with her husband, Larry Lupton of Columbus, Ohio. They married on January 5th, 1980. What followed was a long and prosperous marriage and career as the "Queen of Payroll", punctuated with great joy by giving birth to two sons. A kind and loving daughter, sister, wife and mother, she is survived by her husband, Larry Lupton and their two sons, Zachary and David Lupton of Columbus Ohio. She is also survived by her supportive family of siblings, their spouses and their many nieces and nephews on both sides. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019