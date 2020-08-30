Donne C. Clark, 86, of Stow passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at home. He was born in Columbus on July 14, 1933 and raised by the late Rev. Percy and Pauline Clark; he was a 1951 graduate of Doylestown High School. He served 3 years in the Airforce before going to work for Ohio Bell until they divested, then continued with AT&T for 19 years. On December 29, 1962, Donne married his wife of 50 years, Janet L. Clark. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet and his parents. Donne leaves behind his daughter, Nancy (Steven) Drager; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica and Joseph. Cremation has taken place. Donne and Janet will be interned Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodvale Cemetery in Middleburg Heights. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 44221. The family will receive friends one hour PRIOR to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
