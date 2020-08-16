Donnell Rookard, 85, of Akron, OH passed away on August 12th, after a long illness. His family wishes to extend thanks to Cleveland Clinic Hospice for taking such good care of him for the past 16 months. Donnell was a man of many, many words. He loved to talk. Ask anyone that ever met him. Fortunately, he was also an extremely intelligent man and very well informed. He was a voracious reader. His favorite book was the Bible. He read it several times cover to cover. He read it in the morning. He read it in the evening. He said it was the ultimate text because it held all the answers on how to live in this life and how to prepare for the hereafter. As his cancer progressed, it robbed him of his words. He no longer had the inclination for monologues or casual observations. He spoke with his eyes, with the shrug of his shoulders, with a nod of his head. Amazingly enough he seemed to relish the silence. Perhaps he used his quota of words. He came to the Lord at an early age. Then he spent a season in the wilderness. In the end, he returned to his Lord. The last audible words on his lips were a prayer. To that we say Amen. He was preceded in death by parents, Converse and Eunice Rookard; siblings, Annie Maude, A.C., Cornie, Charles and Connell; wife of 60 years, Luberta and youngest daughter, Nikki. He leaves to mourn his passing daughters, Robyn, Rozlyn, Stephanie and Kimberly; grandson, Joshua; brother-in-law, James (Sharron) Turner of CA and several nieces and nephews. Interment took place at Greenlawn Cemetery on August 15, 2020. 330-836-2725