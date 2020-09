Donovan D. Partee, 26, departed from this earthly life on September 20, 2020 and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where the family will received friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Billy Ladner, eulogizing. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.