1/1
Donovan Keith Elder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donovan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donovan Keith Elder, 52, departed this earthly life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Akron, Ohio and lived in the community all of his life. He was employed by GM Freight. Donovan was passionate about fishing and playing the guitar. The love of his life was his son. Donovan was preceded in death by his father, Charles Brazil, Jr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his son Donovan Kaidan; mother, Renee Elder; brother, Darzen Elder of Scottsdale, Arizona; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Masks will be required to attend services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved