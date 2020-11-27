Donovan Keith Elder, 52, departed this earthly life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Akron, Ohio and lived in the community all of his life. He was employed by GM Freight. Donovan was passionate about fishing and playing the guitar. The love of his life was his son. Donovan was preceded in death by his father, Charles Brazil, Jr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his son Donovan Kaidan; mother, Renee Elder; brother, Darzen Elder of Scottsdale, Arizona; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Masks will be required to attend services.