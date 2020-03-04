|
Donovan W. Kline, 88, passed away on February 20, 2020 at the Carolina Caring Hospice House in Sherrills Ford, N.C. Don was born in Akron, Ohio. He was a graduate of Garfield High School and Kent State University. After serving as a cryptographer in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, Don traveled a total of 1,817,357 official miles (over 2 million miles with personal leave) as a Diplomatic Courier for the Department of State. Don served in Frankfurt, Germany, Manila, Philippines, Panama City, Panama and Washington, D.C. He traveled to a total of 144 countries. From 1971 until his retirement in 1986, Don was a traffic manager at the State Department in Washington, D.C. Don had a varied, interesting, satisfying life and he enjoyed it immensely. Don is survived by his son, Ross of Front Royal, Va., and daughter, Laura (Tom) Smith of Stanley, N.C.; granddaughter, Sarah Smith and sister, Barbara. Don's funeral will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver, N,C. served the Kline Family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020