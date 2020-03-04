Home

Donovan W. Kline

Donovan W. Kline Obituary
Donovan W. Kline, 88, passed away on February 20, 2020 at the Carolina Caring Hospice House in Sherrills Ford, N.C. Don was born in Akron, Ohio. He was a graduate of Garfield High School and Kent State University. After serving as a cryptographer in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, Don traveled a total of 1,817,357 official miles (over 2 million miles with personal leave) as a Diplomatic Courier for the Department of State. Don served in Frankfurt, Germany, Manila, Philippines, Panama City, Panama and Washington, D.C. He traveled to a total of 144 countries. From 1971 until his retirement in 1986, Don was a traffic manager at the State Department in Washington, D.C. Don had a varied, interesting, satisfying life and he enjoyed it immensely. Don is survived by his son, Ross of Front Royal, Va., and daughter, Laura (Tom) Smith of Stanley, N.C.; granddaughter, Sarah Smith and sister, Barbara. Don's funeral will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver, N,C. served the Kline Family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
