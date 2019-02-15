Resources More Obituaries for Dontae Reynolds Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dontae Delmar Reynolds

1977 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dontae Delmar Reynolds, 41, went back to his Heavenly Father on February 7, 2019.

He was born October 24, 1977, attended Akron Public Schools and was a graduate of Buchtel High School, class of 1996. He was a great "hands on" person, a fantastic self taught barber, a social person and took pride in his appearance.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Barnes; grandparents, Charles and Clara Reynolds; uncle, Quincy (Jerry) Reynolds; and a cousin, Laneicha Brown. He leaves to forever cherish his memory, daddy's girls, Clara Reynolds, Kyrah Kibber, Kamari Reynolds and Damaris Reynolds; daddy's boys, Kyron Kibber and Grant Reynolds; grandchildren, Germany, Mister and Ryleigh; lifetime companion, Karis Kibber; brothers, Marvin Reynolds and Dion Barnes; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Mt Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 879 Sheridan Ave., Akron, OH 44307. (Rhoden Memorial Home, 330-724-1201) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2019