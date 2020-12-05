Mrs. ) Mrs. Dora "Dottie" Duncan (Young) returned to her heavenly Father November 30, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Sylacauga, AL. Dora was a longtime resident of Akron, Ohio and well known for her gift of sewing and knitting "Dottie Designs". She was preceded in death by her Mother, Beatrice (Carter) Webster and Father, Marzette Young; brothers: Bryant Young, Preston Young and Randolph Young and sister, Dora Smart. She leaves behind her loving and supportive Husband, George Duncan; Brother, Dazzle Young (Akron, Ohio); Sisters: Carol White (Atlanta, GA) and Latonya Gaines (Akron, Ohio), beloved First Cousin, Dr. Maxine A Yancy (Atlanta, GA); Sister-in-Laws, Jackie "Angel" Ortega (Illinois), Nellie Drake (Bessemer, AL), Bettye Townsend (Sylacauga, AL), a host of special Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends. No Memorial Service will be held. Send Condolences to George Duncan 304 Old Rockford Road Sylacauga, Al 35150







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store