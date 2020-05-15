Dora Jane Oldaker, in the early morning of May 12, 2020, felt the Lord wrap His arms around her and whisper, "Come with me." She now rests in the perfect place of peace and love. Dora, one of 16 children, was born to Leslie Watkins and Susie Metheny Watkins on January 30, 1935 in Chloe, West Virginia. Being raised in a large family was truly a blessing, learning many things from sharing to always being there for one another, and truly knowing each other. Preceding Dora in death were her parents; three sisters; and eleven brothers. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who survive: her daughter, Regina Rasmussen of Arlington, Texas; son, Rick Oldaker of Akron; grandchildren, Justin, Jared, Ryan, Shauna, and Ariana Oldaker, Candice (John) Jaco, Natalie (Billy) Ratliff, and Katya Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, Ava and Asher Ratliff, Adelaide, Loralai, and Genevieve Jaco; sister, Wilma Cooper of Canal Fulton; and special nieces and nephew, Linda Miller, Lucy Bailey, and Jim Frame. She enjoyed scrapbooking, sharing memories of family and friends. An awe-inspiring mom, Dora's love for her family was heartwarming and immeasurable and time spent with her grandchildren was a priceless treasure. A woman of faith, Dora trusted in God and believed in His truth. She lived her life full of joy, hope, and peace. She taught her children the importance of knowing the Lord and the grace freely received. Being the kindhearted woman Dora was and respecting the welfare of family and friends, she would want everyone to follow protocol for saying their good-byes. Respectfully, visitation will take place Monday, May 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Akron. The family welcomes memorial contributions to the Haven of Rest or The Salvation Army. In light of recent events, please share your prayers, memories, and condolences with the family by visiting our website: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2020.