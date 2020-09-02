Doran D. Young, age 86, of Medina, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1934 in Mogadore to Clayton and Gladys Bowers Young. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; sons, Gregory Young and Donnie Stoffer; brothers, Ted and Gene; sister, Betty; and his parents. Doran will be dearly missed by his children, John (Amy), Vickie Attar, Elva (Mike) Brown, Rose (Paul) Leidtke, and Valerie (Eldon) Moff; grandchildren, Steven (Torri) and Paul Young, Joshua and Abby Tolson, Taylor and Stephanie Attar, Nicole (Cory) Hornish, Joshua Conner, Crystal (Joe) Adams, Dustin Brown, Jacob and Ben Moff; six great-grandchildren; good friend, Lester Maple. Doran graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1952. He delivered milk for Reiter Dairy and Charlie's Chips, and retired from Schumacher Lumber. Doran was a lifetime member of Springfield Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and loved watching sports, especially his Boston Celtics, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Browns and Indians. Visitation will take place at Doran's church, Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Ave., Akron, OH 44312, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A service will follow, beginning at noon with Cindy Peel officiating. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home Foundation, 2655 W. National Rd., Springfield, OH 45504. To leave a message for Doran's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
. Doran's family would like to thank the staff of the Cleveland Clinic Medina and Cleveland campuses, and Western Reserve Masonic Community, Medina for their compassionate care of Doran in his final years.