Doretha Lorraine McDonald
1939 - 2020
McDonald Doretha "Doe" Lorraine Bullock McDonald, was born May 31, 1939 to Marjorie Burnice Bell and William Archie Bullock, on the West Side of Akron, OH and remained there all of her life. She attended Howe Elementary, West Junior High and South High School. Doretha later went to Kent State and the University of Akron to earn her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education. She taught at Akron Catholic and Akron Public Schools for 44 years before retiring in 2009, last teaching at Perkins Middle School. Doretha loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church up to the day of her passing. She was preceded in death by parents, family members, friends and granddaughter, Janay Neal. Doretha leaves to mourn her passing son, James "Peeper" (Pam) McWain IV; daughter, DaShawn "Shawn" McDonald; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307. Funeral service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed on Sommerville Funeral Services Facebook page. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
