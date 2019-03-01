|
Doretha
Millender
Together Again
On Thursday, February 21, 2019, the Lord sent one of His angels to Rockynol on a special mission to give Doretha Millender her wings.
Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 442 Bell Street, Akron, OH 44307. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church, Pastor Jeffrey Dennis officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1827 McTaggart Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019