Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Akron, OH
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:15 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Doretha Millender Obituary
Doretha

Millender

Together Again

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, the Lord sent one of His angels to Rockynol on a special mission to give Doretha Millender her wings.

Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 442 Bell Street, Akron, OH 44307. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church, Pastor Jeffrey Dennis officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1827 McTaggart Dr., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
