) WADSWORTH -- Doretta A. (Hafely) Kaufman, age 94, of Wadsworth, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home in Rittman, following a period of declining health. Doretta was born on January 30, 1925, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, to the late Lewis and Frances (Frei) Hafely. She managed several Lawson and Rite Aid stores for over 40 years, retiring in 2004. Doretta attended the Rittman Apostolic Church and enjoyed gardening, flowers and going to auctions as well as garage and yard sales. Surviving are four children, Dr. Linda George of Durham, NC, Kathie (Robert) Engler of Wadsworth, Kent (Debbie) Kaufman of Wadsworth, and Karen (George) Smith of Wadsworth; four grandchildren, Maria (Andy) MacKay of Wadsworth, Michelle (Ethan) Allen of Wooster, Joshua (Jennifer) Engler of Wadsworth, and Laura Smith of Wadsworth; and three great grandchildren, Kathryn Billings, Samuel Billings, and Willow Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Grant and Arthur Hafely and a sister, Grace Reithmiller. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 29 at the Rittman Apostolic Christian Church, 10699 Steiner Rd., Rittman, with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will take place at Rittman Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Drive, Rittman, or from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Friday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Road, Rittman, OH, 44270 or Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019