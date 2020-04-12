Home

Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
Doris A. Roush


1940 - 2020
Doris A. Roush Obituary
Together Again Doris A. Roush, 79, formerly of Wadsworth, more recently of Grove City, OH passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born April 24, 1940 in Oakdale, TN to the late Arthur and Pauline Stringfield. We feel that the world has lost an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and, friend to all who knew her. Better known as Angie, she was a very caring, giving, loving, sweet soul, making all feel equally loved and important. She never had anything other than kind words to say about anyone. Although she will be truly missed, heaven has gained another angel and our mother is reunited with the love of her life and walking pain free without assistance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Roush; son, Samuel Graham and grandsons, James Prager, Jeremy and Jeffery Graham. Doris is survived by her daughters, Debby (Jeff) Weaver, Erma (Terry) Perenkovich, Nita (Jim) Harper, and Cindy (Chris) Kaye; honorary daughters, Pam and Michelle; her brothers, Alton Stringfield and Glen (Sue) Stringfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chuck (Angie), Samantha (Brett), Steve (Luiza),Kari Beth (Kenny), Tabitha (Eric), Michael (Aleyshia) and Tessa; great grandchildren, Nicholas, James, Emma, Brandon, Aeden, Dominic, Ellie, Gabe, Meah, Rachel, and Owen. Those who wish to join the funeral procession to Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery please gather in the parking lot of Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth on Wednesday by 10: 45 a.m. Please remain in your vehicles and the staff will place a banner on your vehicle. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
