Simonis Sept. 2,1930 August 27, 2020 Dr. Doris Simonis, residing in Hudson, Ohio, died on August 27th, age 89. She is survived by her sister, brother, eight children, twenty five grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Hubert and Frances Gibson. Doris was a scientist, professor, writer and educator. She held various professional positions in Cleveland, Akron, Quad Cities, University of Iowa, University of Montana, and Kent State University. Professionally her legacy will continue as a founding member of Operation Chemistry, Operation Physics, and the International Gender and Science and Technology (GASAT) association. Her generous, kind spirit will be dearly missed by her family, colleagues, and friends around the world. A celebration of her life and legacy will be held at a later date. Recommended memorial contributions to the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School or The Nature Conservancy.







