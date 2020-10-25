1/1
Doris Ann VanHorn
Doris A. VanHorn, 85, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020. Doris was a wonderful wife, mother, and an especially adoring grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed many things in life; she loved animals, shopping, singing and dancing, and found great joy spending time with children. Her contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew her. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Patrick Moran; and sisters, Shirley, Patty, and Colleen. She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, Cecil VanHorn; son, David (Jennifer) VanHorn; her daughter, Diane (Bill) VanHorn; grandchildren, Stefanie (Adam), Stacey (Aaron); Michael (Emily) and Ryan; great grandchildren, Drew, Lexi, Macauley, Lachlan, Oliver, Elias, Ezra, Ari, and Lola; sister, Ida; sister-in-law and best friend, Sally; her church family and many friends. The VanHorn family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Hospice for their compassionate care for the last few weeks. They would like also thank the many friends and the Springfield Church of the Brethren for the many prayers, cards, meals, and support throughout this time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Ave., Akron, OH 44312.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
