Doris E. Miller TOGETHER AGAIN



Doris E. Miller, 85, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Green, Ohio.



Doris was born in Somerset County, Pa. on May 20, 1933 to the late Harold and Margaret Benford. A kind and loving soul, Doris was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and camping. Doris was a proud lifetime member of the Army & Navy Union #150, where she worked as a bartender. She loved her country and could be seen every year marching in the parades. Her fun spirit and her laughter will be greatly missed.



In addition to her parents; Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard; daughter, Sally Ann; son-in-law, Larry Shaulis and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Larry (Barbie) Miller; daughter, Cindy Shaulis; grandchildren, Yvonne (John) Olenzak, Jason Miller; Casey (Kami) Shaulis, BJ (Erin), Crystal (Ryan) Miller, Buddy (Amanda), and Justin Miller; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and six siblings.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon & Steese Roads, entrance off Steese), where a memorial service will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Interment will be at Rockwood IOOF Cemetery in Rockwood, Pennsylvania at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, who will in turn pay it forward to the Veterans programs offered through MAPS Air Museum. (Green, 330-899-9790, anthonyfh.com) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary