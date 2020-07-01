Doris Eileen Boston-Metcalf, 96, of Ravenna Township, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Longmeadow Care Center in Ravenna. She was born November 27, 1923 in Akron, Ohio to the late Fred and Belva (Shaw) Hinkle. She grew up in Marietta and moved to Ravenna 17 years ago. Doris was a homemaker but she did work for Goodyear Aircraft as a riveter for wings and tails from 1942-1943. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #0064 and the VFW Auxiliary in Marietta. After moving to Ravenna, she became a member of the Christ Chapel Church and the New Milford Baptist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her husbands, Orval Boston and Roger Metcalf; sons, Leland Berdel Boston and Earl Keith Boston; and brother, Charles B. Hinkle. She is survived by her children, May Bell (Patrick) Hogue, Gary Lee Boston, Kevin Hoyt (Mary) Boston, Aubrey Elden Boston and Vernon Dean (Carolyn) Boston; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and stepgrandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Ravenna Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Ronald Regas officiating. Burial will take place at Homeland Cemetery in Rootstown, Ohio. Condolences and memories of Doris can be shared with the family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com
