Doris Elaine Wallace, 89, was born in Akron, OH on December 17, 1930. She passed away at Arbors of Fairlawn, OH on January 13, 2020, after a long illness. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Wesley Temple A.M.E. Church, 104 N. Prospect Street, Akron, OH 44304, Rev. Dr. Curtis Walker, Eulogist. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1314 Greenwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 17, 2020