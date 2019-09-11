|
Doris Ellis They were on a double date, just not with each other, when Doris realized that the handsome athlete harmonizing with her as they sang was the one she wanted forever. Ray gave her butterflies and made her laugh. For more than 50 years. Now, she and her beloved are together again. That one glad morning she sang about for so many decades came on September 10, when, at age 90, Doris gently and peacefully flew home. Raised in Clay, West Virginia by Beulah and Emmitt Wilson, Doris believed in the power of meticulously styled hair, dazzling earrings and Jesus. She relished family, travel and winning at Bridge. She cooked well (usually with a touch of brown sugar), laughed easily (especially with Ray) and loved fiercely (her lipstick kisses are legendary). Her faith was strong, her smile was wide, and she may have been the sweetest soul ever to walk God's green Earth. Unless you tried outbidding her in Rook, of course. Doris was a beautician by trade. She and Ray eventually opened and ran their own restaurant in West Virginia. And they finally settled in Manchester, where Doris became Ray's secretary at State Farm and spent years teaching Sunday School at the Akron Baptist Temple. She delighted in riding the bus downtown to take her daughters to dance classes or department stores. She savored following her granddaughters around the state and beyond with Ray to cheer them in softball and basketball. And she cherished crawling on the floor with her greatgrandkids to build blocks. Doris, best known as Mamaw for the past 40 years, kept a well-decorated and spotless home. She wrote cards with cursive so pretty they could be framed. She always stayed up late-night, even into her 80s, watching the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers. She shared a lifetime of travel adventures, secrets, giggles and harmonies with her forever friend and little sister, Emily. And if you never tried her chocolate pie, you never really lived. We all are blessed to have been surrounded by her warm, genuine and unshakable love: Children, Kim and Bob Eckert and Karla and Mike Arnold; grandchildren, Kristy and Mike Wagner, Erika and Brian Ruch, Jamie and Kyle McClenathen, and Brandi and Ben Pollock; prized greatgrandchildren; and dozens of other family and friends. On Friday, Sept. 13, her family will host calling hours from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH, 44319. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to honor Mamaw by opening your Bible to Psalm 100, scheduling a weekend card game with friends, forgiving someone, hugging someone, putting on extra bright lipstick or just smiling. Because life is a blessing, and God is good. Condolences and memories may be shared with Doris' family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019