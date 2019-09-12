|
Doris Ellis Doris Ellis, 90, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2019. On Friday, Sept. 13, her family will host calling hours from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to honor Mamaw by opening your Bible to Psalm 100, scheduling a weekend card game with friends, forgiving someone, hugging someone, putting on extra bright lipstick or just smiling. Because life is a blessing, and God is good. Condolences and memories may be shared with Doris' family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 12, 2019