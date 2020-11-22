Doris I. Nichols, 78, went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 13, 2020. Born December 3, 1941 in Pisgah, AL, she moved to Ohio at a young age, where she met her husband, Richard and resided the rest of her life. Anyone who knew her, knew of her love, compassion, and willingness to help others, even when fighting her own battles. Even in her hardest days, she remained positive and put others needs above her own. One of her favorite things were playing with her "punkin" Brayden, who always brought a smile to her face, and spending time with her loving husband. She treated everyone as family, no matter who you were. She was the glue of the family, making sure everyone else's needs were met, without ever requesting anything in return. She was truly a Godly woman with strong faith, We can take comfort knowing she is no longer suffering. She will be missed tremendously by her family, her husband and all who knew her. God's grace is sufficient and the victory is won. She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Ric, Tony (Lisa), Pamela (Rick) Coble, John (Moranda) and Matthew (Kirstie); grandchildren, Joseph (Shannon) Johnson, Amanda (Jeremy) Mauthner, Caitlin (Johnathan) Tromler, Alexis, Hailey, Mattison and Emma; and great-grandson, Brayden Johnson. As great a loss as it is for those you have left behind, heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Goodbyes are not forever, it is simply until we meet again. Per her request, a private family funeral was held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with interment held at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com