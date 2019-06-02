Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Doris Irene Rehs-Hirsimaki


1929 - 2019
Doris Irene Rehs-Hirsimaki Obituary
Doris Irene Rehs-Hirsimaki (Sabo)

Doris Irene Rehs Hirsimaki, 89, of Findlay, Ohio and previously Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on May 28, 2019.

She was born in Cuyahoga Falls on July 9, 1929, daughter of the late Sophia and Joseph Sabo. Doris was a member of St. Mark's Methodist Church in Findlay and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church while residing in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a devoted wife, mother and caregiver. Doris will also be remembered as an avid and competitive bowler, having received many awards and achievements in Senior League competitions, but when asked what her greatest achievement was, she always said it was her children.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, John Rehs.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 15 years, Fred Hirsimaki; children, Rebecca (Rick) Estock, Renee (Jim) Santin, Greg Rehs, Mark (Diane) Rehs, Lynn (Brent) Laning and Shawn Rehs (Venus Sudano); 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and sister, Rose (Bob) Rachel.

Per Doris's wishes, a private service was held and she was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The National Shrine of St. Jude, 3200 East 91st St., Chicago, IL 60617. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
