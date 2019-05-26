Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Everly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Everly


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris J. Everly Obituary
Doris J. Everly

Doris J. Everly passed away on May 18, 2019.

She was born on October 14, 1934 in Akron, Ohio and married the late James F. Everly on June 21, 1952. Surviving her are four children: Rodney, Cynthia, Douglas and

Pamela; five grandsons; 17 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, TC Gamble. She was loved by all. Doris enjoyed flowers, painting, sewing and baking.

Visitation 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now