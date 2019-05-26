|
Doris J. Everly
Doris J. Everly passed away on May 18, 2019.
She was born on October 14, 1934 in Akron, Ohio and married the late James F. Everly on June 21, 1952. Surviving her are four children: Rodney, Cynthia, Douglas and
Pamela; five grandsons; 17 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, TC Gamble. She was loved by all. Doris enjoyed flowers, painting, sewing and baking.
Visitation 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019