Doris Jean Glover, age 83 passed away October 21, 2019. She was born August 15, 1936 in Somerset County, PA to the late Gerald and Edna (Bittner) Romesberg. Doris was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie; son, Randy (Tari); brother, Bruce (Dorothy); sister, Linda; grandchildren, Jake (Summer), Jean (Alex) and David; great-grandson, Tyler and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents; Doris was preceded in death by her son, Ralph and his wife, Junko; grandson, Justin; sister, Patricia and her husband, Jack Holcomb brother, Gerald and his wife, Betty Romesberg. In keeping with the families wishes no public services are planned. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019