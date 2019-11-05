Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Doris J. Maccioli Obituary
) Doris J. Maccioli (Craft), age 86, went home to be with the Lord November 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Akron, she lived in the Akron/Suffield area all her life and attended Springfield Local Schools. Doris retired after 35 years from the Reichhold Chemical Co. and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed boating and gardening but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Catherine Nettle; brothers, Irvin and Norman; Doris is survived by her husband of nearly 42 years, Franklin D. Maccioli; sons, Sheldon "Shelly" Craft; daughter-in-law, Ruth Craft; daughter, Muray L. Craft; grandchildren, Chaunte (Zach) Humm, Seth (Jackie) Craft and Ethan Craft; and her twin sister, Deloris (Jerry) Marin. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 7 p.m., following the visitation, with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. officiating. Services for Doris will conclude at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Doris. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
