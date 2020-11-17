Doris J. Zene, 74, passed away October 31, 2020. She was born in Chattanooga, TN. She was a member of Faith Temple. She was preceded in death by father, William Derrick, mother, Rebecca Derrick-Brooks, daughters, Yvonne and Dorthena Zene and sister, Jessie Mae Brooks. To forever cherish her memory, she leaves her husband, Matthew Zene, Jr.; son, Matthew Zene III; daughter, Cynthia Zene (Antoin Smith) of Akron; brothers, Weldon (Freida) Brooks, Orlando "Red" Brooks, Wendell "Judo" Brooks; sisters, Brenda Derrick and Agnes Derrick, all of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Aarion Bell, Yasmin D. Zene, Matthew Zene IV, Kaden Matthew Zene, Levi Zene, Logan Zene and DaShoun Houston; great-grandchildren, Aaron Burton, Amyah and Aeric Laud, Amelia Zene and Adelina Yvonne Zene, her Faith Temple Church Family and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing celebration will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home Chapel, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1880 Redwood Ave., Akron, OH 44301.