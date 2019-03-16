Doris Jean (Hibbs) Freeland



Doris Jean (Hibbs) Freeland, 96, was called to God on March 12, while living at Rosemont Presbyterian Village, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.



Born in Grant Town, West Virginia to the late Marie (Fusarini) and late John O. Hibbs, as one of nine children, at the age of 18 she married the late James L. Freeland Sr., a coal miner of Barrackville, W. Va. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company enticed them from W. Va. to Akron in 1945, and, subsequently, to New Bedford, Mass., Logan, Ohio, and Lansing, Mich. as Jim's career progressed. They were lured away from Goodyear in 1976 by Jim's offer to manage a family of metal products companies in southern California. After 14 sunny years, they returned to Akron for retirement, living in Eagles Chase.



Their children, Patricia Jean (Charles Richard) Corl, now of Bryn Mawr, Pa. and James L. (Judith Headley) Freeland, Jr., of Naperville, Ill., were benefactors of these two most devoted parents. Jean and her husband were doting grandparents to their five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, always ready to attend that next game, graduation or wedding and leaving no stone unturned for the Christmas present of the year. Their grandchildren are spread coast to coast: James S. (Krista) Corl of New York, N.Y., Richard P. Corl of Bryn Mawr, Pa., Jonathan F. (Cathy) Corl of Napa, Calif., Jennifer (Mark) Corman of Naperville, Ill., Janet (Brian) Wright of Northlake, Texas; as are their ten great-grandchildren residing in New York, Virginia, Illinois and Texas.



The family will receive friends and family on Monday, March 18, at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 at The Billow Funeral Home at 85 N. Miller Road, Fairlawn, with Rev. Bill Liming of Montose Zion United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Montrose Zion United Methodist Church, 565 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333 or The Alzheimer's Foundation, P. O. Box 5312, Akron, OH 44334.



